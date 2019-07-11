RECKITT BENCKIS/S (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

RECKITT BENCKIS/S (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc engages in manufacturing and distributing household, toiletry, pharmaceutical and food products. The company offers antiseptic liquids, depilatory products, medicated sore throat products, condoms, cold/flu products, acne treatment products, analgesics and upper gastro-intestinal products, foot care and comfort footwear products, denture care and dry skin care products, fabric care products, surface care products and polishes/waxes. Reckitt Benckiser Group is based in Slough, the United Kingdom. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale cut RECKITT BENCKIS/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. HSBC set a $46.00 price target on Aqua America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of RECKITT BENCKIS/S in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RBGLY traded up $0.45 on Tuesday, hitting $16.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,501. RECKITT BENCKIS/S has a 12 month low of $14.64 and a 12 month high of $18.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

RECKITT BENCKIS/S Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers products for the treatment of analgesic and gastro-intestinal problems, sore throat, cough, pain, and flu, as well as wellness products in sexual wellbeing, footcare, vitamins, and supplements under the Durex, Gaviscon, Nurofen, Mucinex, Scholl/Amopé, and Strepsils brand names.

