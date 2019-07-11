Rank Group (LON:RNK) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Rank Group PLC (LON:RNK) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $153.00. Rank Group shares last traded at $153.00, with a volume of 21,398 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RNK shares. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,600 ($20.91) price target (up previously from GBX 1,500 ($19.60)) on shares of Avon Rubber in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 156.65. The company has a market cap of $593.84 million and a P/E ratio of 20.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.74.

The Rank Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gaming services in Great Britain, Spain, and Belgium. The company operates through Grosvenor Venues, Mecca Venues, UK Digital, and Enracha segments. It offers a range of casino table games, including roulette, blackjack, baccarat, and poker; electronic roulette and slots machine games; and community games, such as bingo, as well as social and bingo clubs.

