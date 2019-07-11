Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) vs. LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Head to Head Survey

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) and LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Qumu and LivePerson, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Qumu 0 1 2 0 2.67 LivePerson 0 0 13 0 3.00

LivePerson has a consensus price target of $32.00, indicating a potential upside of 9.03%. Given LivePerson’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe LivePerson is more favorable than Qumu.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Qumu and LivePerson’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Qumu $25.01 million 1.74 -$3.62 million ($0.96) -4.64 LivePerson $249.84 million 7.62 -$25.03 million ($0.23) -127.61

Qumu has higher earnings, but lower revenue than LivePerson. LivePerson is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Qumu, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Qumu has a beta of 0.26, suggesting that its stock price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LivePerson has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

29.2% of Qumu shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.0% of LivePerson shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.7% of Qumu shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.7% of LivePerson shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Qumu and LivePerson’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qumu -0.14% -0.59% -0.12% LivePerson -15.78% -13.56% -7.08%

Summary

LivePerson beats Qumu on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Qumu Company Profile

Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and deliver live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers an end-to-end video creation, management, and delivery solution through the sale of software licenses and hardware, software on server appliance, software-enabled devices, and a cloud-hosted software-as-a-service platform. The company also provides maintenance and support, professional, and other services. The company markets its products to customers in the banking, finance and insurance, manufacturing, services and consulting, telecom and technology, and biotech and health care markets through direct sales and channel partners in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company was formerly known as Rimage Corporation and changed its name to Qumu Corporation in September 2013. Qumu Corporation was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc. provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies. The Consumer segment facilitates online transactions between independent service providers and individual consumers seeking information and knowledge through mobile and online messaging. The company offers LiveEngage, an enterprise-class and cloud-based platform, which enables businesses and consumers to connect through conversational interfaces; and Maven, a robust artificial intelligence engine for conversational commerce. It also provides professional services and value-added business consulting services. The company sells its products through direct and indirect sales channels to Fortune 500 companies, Internet businesses, online merchants, small businesses, automotive dealers, universities, libraries, government agencies, and not-for-profit organizations. It operates in the United States, Canada, Latin America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company has strategic partnership with DMI to support clients in navigating the burgeoning conversational commerce category. LivePerson, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

