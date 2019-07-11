Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) Now Covered by Analysts at Dougherty & Co

Dougherty & Co began coverage on shares of Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Zumiez from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut German American Bancorp. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3.00.

Shares of NASDAQ QUMU traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.40. The stock had a trading volume of 72,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,477. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Qumu has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $4.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.60.

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $7.10 million during the quarter. Qumu had a negative return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 0.14%.

Qumu Company Profile

Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and deliver live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers an end-to-end video creation, management, and delivery solution through the sale of software licenses and hardware, software on server appliance, software-enabled devices, and a cloud-hosted software-as-a-service platform.

