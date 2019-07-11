Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) Director Sells $3,166,290.00 in Stock

Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) Director R. H. Seale sold 40,500 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.18, for a total transaction of $3,166,290.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 384,817 shares in the company, valued at $30,084,993.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Q2 stock opened at $79.87 on Thursday. Q2 Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $43.41 and a 1 year high of $80.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -215.86 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.75.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.21). Q2 had a negative return on equity of 16.48% and a negative net margin of 18.89%. The business had revenue of $71.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Q2 Holdings Inc will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on QTWO. Stephens lowered shares of Blackbaud from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. William Blair began coverage on shares of Q2 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $69.71 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Green Dot from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.73.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Q2 by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Q2 during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Q2 during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in Q2 by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Q2 during the 1st quarter worth $145,000. 98.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Q2

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. It offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered secure and integrated person-to-person payments solution.

