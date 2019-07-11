PureVidz (VIDZ) Price Down 20.2% Over Last 7 Days

PureVidz (CURRENCY:VIDZ) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 10th. One PureVidz coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and CoinExchange. PureVidz has a market capitalization of $58,374.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of PureVidz was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PureVidz has traded down 20.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

GAIA (GAIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Zeitcoin (ZEIT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Vcash (XVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Bitcurrency (BTCR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC.

DeviantCoin (DEV) traded 43.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Ride My Car (RIDE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

LetItRide (LIR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

DROXNE (DRXNE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Steps (STEPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC.

MACRON (MCRN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PureVidz Profile

VIDZ is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on November 29th, 2016. PureVidz’s total supply is 125,279,775 coins. PureVidz’s official website is purevidz.net . PureVidz’s official Twitter account is @PureVidz

PureVidz Coin Trading

PureVidz can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PureVidz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PureVidz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PureVidz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

