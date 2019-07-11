ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) Shares Gap Up to $20.84

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $21.46, but opened at $20.84. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil shares last traded at $20.99, with a volume of 95,247 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.35.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UCO. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the 4th quarter valued at about $704,000. XR Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 281.2% during the 1st quarter. XR Securities LLC now owns 71,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after buying an additional 52,778 shares in the last quarter. Jump Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the 4th quarter valued at about $676,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the 1st quarter valued at about $409,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after buying an additional 16,598 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.

