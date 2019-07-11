Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Primoris Services Corporation, through various subsidiaries, operates as one of the largest specialty contractors and infrastructure companies in the United States. The Company provides a wide range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, water and wastewater, and engineering services to major public utilities, petrochemical companies, energy companies, municipalities, and other customers. It operates through three segments: East Construction Services; West Construction Services; and Engineering. Primoris Services Corporation is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Primoris Services stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.55. The company had a trading volume of 126,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,718. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Primoris Services has a 12-month low of $17.82 and a 12-month high of $28.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.55.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The construction company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 2.54%. The business had revenue of $661.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Primoris Services will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.12%.

In other news, Director Brian Pratt sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $5,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,587,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,170,024. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 574,928 shares of company stock worth $11,270,214 in the last quarter. Insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primoris Services in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Primoris Services by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,082 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primoris Services during the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Primoris Services by 398.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,671 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primoris Services during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. 76.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Primoris Services

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor and infrastructure company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

