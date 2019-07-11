Premier African Minerals’ (PREM) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Premier African Minerals (LON:PREM) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports.

Shares of Premier African Minerals stock traded down GBX 0.01 ($0.00) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 0.05 ($0.00). The stock had a trading volume of 11,107,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,080,000. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 million and a P/E ratio of -0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.96. Premier African Minerals has a 1 year low of GBX 0.04 ($0.00) and a 1 year high of GBX 0.27 ($0.00).

Get Premier African Minerals alerts:

Premier African Minerals Company Profile

Premier African Minerals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, evaluation, development, and investment of natural resource properties on the African continent. The company explores for tungsten, lithium, tantalum, fluorspar, phosphate, nickel, specialty minerals, lime stone, and rare earth metals.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Premier African Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier African Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.