Premier African Minerals’ (PREM) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Premier African Minerals (LON:PREM) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports.
Shares of Premier African Minerals stock traded down GBX 0.01 ($0.00) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 0.05 ($0.00). The stock had a trading volume of 11,107,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,080,000. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 million and a P/E ratio of -0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.96. Premier African Minerals has a 1 year low of GBX 0.04 ($0.00) and a 1 year high of GBX 0.27 ($0.00).
Premier African Minerals Company Profile
