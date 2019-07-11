Piper Jaffray Companies Analysts Give Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) a $34.00 Price Target

Piper Jaffray Companies set a $34.00 price objective on Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the bank’s stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Washington Federal’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.56 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on WAFD. ValuEngine lowered shares of Wave Life Sciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.33.

NASDAQ:WAFD traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $35.16. 414,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,867. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Washington Federal has a fifty-two week low of $24.67 and a fifty-two week high of $35.40. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.15.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Washington Federal had a net margin of 29.61% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $132.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.44 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Washington Federal will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. raised its holdings in Washington Federal by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 31,412 shares of the bank’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Washington Federal by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 955,671 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,525,000 after purchasing an additional 58,527 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 53,330 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 43,133 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillcrest Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC now owns 279,311 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,069,000 after acquiring an additional 74,211 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.39% of the company’s stock.

Washington Federal Company Profile

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

