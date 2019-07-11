Persimmon (LON:PSN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Persimmon (LON:PSN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a $13.00 price objective on Ford Motor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Air Partner in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised SALVATORE FERRA/ADR from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Global Ports in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, HSBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Persimmon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,617.08 ($34.20).

Get Persimmon alerts:

LON:PSN traded up GBX 17.50 ($0.23) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,903 ($24.87). The company had a trading volume of 1,447,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,520,000. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,966.90. Persimmon has a one year low of GBX 1,825.50 ($23.85) and a one year high of GBX 2,523 ($32.97). The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78.

In related news, insider Rachel Kentleton acquired 658 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,041 ($26.67) per share, for a total transaction of £13,429.78 ($17,548.39).

About Persimmon

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers apartments and family homes under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Persimmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Persimmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.