Peel Hunt Reiterates “Under Review” Rating for Genedrive (LON:GDR)

Genedrive (LON:GDR)‘s stock had its “under review” rating reissued by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of GDR remained flat at $GBX 19 ($0.25) during trading hours on Tuesday. Genedrive has a 12-month low of GBX 18 ($0.24) and a 12-month high of GBX 32 ($0.42). The company has a market cap of $6.46 million and a P/E ratio of -0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 20.56.

Get Genedrive alerts:

Genedrive Company Profile

genedrive plc, a molecular diagnostics company, engages in developing and commercializing point of need diagnostics platform for infectious diseases, genotyping, pathogen detection, and other indications. It operates through three divisions: Preclinical Research Services, Pharmacogenomic Services, and Diagnostics.

Recommended Story: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Genedrive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genedrive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.