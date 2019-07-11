Peel Hunt Reiterates Add Rating for Polypipe Group (LON:PLP)

Polypipe Group (LON:PLP)‘s stock had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PLP. Jefferies Financial Group raised SALVATORE FERRA/ADR from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €670.00 ($779.07) target price on Adyen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of 3i Group in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Polypipe Group in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 462.50 ($6.04).

Polypipe Group stock traded down GBX 6 ($0.08) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 422.60 ($5.52). The company had a trading volume of 250,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,664. Polypipe Group has a 52 week low of GBX 305.40 ($3.99) and a 52 week high of GBX 451.80 ($5.90). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 434.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $849.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.83, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Polypipe Group plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures plastic piping systems, water management solutions, and climate management solutions in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company offers above and below ground drainage pipes; cable protection, sewer system, surface water drainage, water management, and mining pipes; water and gas distribution pipes; pressure systems; underfloor heating pipes and manifolds, underfloor heating controls, red floor panels, overlay systems, suspended floor systems, clip rail systems, and staple systems; and ventilation systems, including rigid ducts, radial products, decentralized mechanical extract ventilation, intermittent extract fans, mechanical ventilation with heat recovery, and mechanical extract ventilation systems.

