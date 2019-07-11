Peel Hunt Reiterates “Add” Rating for Chariot Oil & Gas (LON:CHAR)

Chariot Oil & Gas (LON:CHAR)‘s stock had its “add” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, FinnCap upped their price objective on Castleton Technology from GBX 125 ($1.63) to GBX 140 ($1.83) and gave the stock a “corporate” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th.

Get Chariot Oil & Gas alerts:

Shares of CHAR stock traded down GBX 0.07 ($0.00) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 4.51 ($0.06). 271,794 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,660,000. The stock has a market cap of $16.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4.63. Chariot Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2.05 ($0.03) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 11.45 ($0.15).

In related news, insider George F. Canjar bought 450,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share, for a total transaction of £22,500 ($29,400.24).

About Chariot Oil & Gas

Chariot Oil & Gas Limited is an oil and gas exploration company. The Company has two reportable segments: exploration for oil and gas, and corporate costs. The Company has interests in approximately two licenses offshore Morocco; Rabat Deep (approximately 50% (operator), 25% Woodside, 25% Office National des Hydrocarbures et des Mines (ONHYM) (carried interest), and Mohammedia (approximately 75% Chariot (operator), 25% ONHYM (carried interest)).

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Chariot Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chariot Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.