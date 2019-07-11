Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Restricted” Rating for Telford Homes (LON:TEF)

Telford Homes (LON:TEF)‘s stock had its “restricted” rating restated by Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

TEF has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity set a $394.00 price objective on Tesla and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating and issued a GBX 355 ($4.64) price objective on shares of Telford Homes in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th.

Telford Homes stock traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 352 ($4.60). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 969,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,485. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 310.88. The company has a market capitalization of $267.65 million and a PE ratio of 7.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.10. Telford Homes has a one year low of GBX 260 ($3.40) and a one year high of GBX 430 ($5.62).

Telford Homes Plc engages in the housebuilding and property development businesses in the United Kingdom. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Waltham Cross, the United Kingdom.

