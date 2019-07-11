Peel Hunt Increases Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR) Price Target to GBX 440

Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR) had its price objective lifted by Peel Hunt from GBX 430 ($5.62) to GBX 440 ($5.75) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on from GBX 1,915 ($25.02) to GBX 2,025 ($26.46) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Surge Energy from C$2.75 to C$2.25 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Shares of Kenmare Resources stock traded up GBX 4 ($0.05) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 188 ($2.46). 167,596 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,552. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.84, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 185.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.09. Kenmare Resources has a 1-year low of GBX 174 ($2.27) and a 1-year high of GBX 264 ($3.45).

In other Kenmare Resources news, insider Tony McCluskey acquired 8,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 189 ($2.47) per share, with a total value of £16,741.62 ($21,875.89). Also, insider Gabriel Smith acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 206 ($2.69) per share, with a total value of £20,600 ($26,917.55).

Kenmare Resources Company Profile

Kenmare Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company primarily in Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine located on the north east coast of Mozambique that contains heavy mineral reserves, such as ilmenite and rutile titanium minerals primarily used to produce titanium dioxide pigment, as well as zircon.

