Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Pearson (NYSE:PSO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pearson is a global media conglomerate. They publish books, periodicals, reports and screen-based services for professional communities worldwide, under brand names which include the Financial Times, Pitman Publishing and Churchill Livingstone. “

Shares of PSO traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.54. The company had a trading volume of 136,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,941. The company has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Pearson has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $13.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.23.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Pearson by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pearson during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Pearson during the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in Pearson during the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Pearson by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 12,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pearson Company Profile

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to institutions, governments, professional bodies, and individual learners worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, Core, and Growth. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or via access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

