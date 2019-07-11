PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $349.88 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) will announce $349.88 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for PDC Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $380.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $315.00 million. PDC Energy posted sales of $212.53 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 64.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PDC Energy will report full-year sales of $1.33 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.50 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow PDC Energy.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy producer reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $134.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.83 million. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 7.38% and a negative return on equity of 2.50%. The firm’s revenue was down 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Williams Capital set a $30.00 price objective on Mdu Resources Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Cowen set a $27.00 price objective on Schnitzer Steel Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut HENGAN INTL GRP/ADR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Co cut Occidental Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.63.

In related news, insider Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total value of $67,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 248,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,215,783.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark E. Ellis acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.30 per share, with a total value of $373,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,149.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,714 shares of company stock valued at $210,208 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of PDC Energy by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,627 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of PDC Energy by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,600 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PDCE traded down $1.94 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.10. 1,677,605 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,165,093. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.51, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.14. PDC Energy has a 12 month low of $26.59 and a 12 month high of $64.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. Its operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. The company was formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation and changed its name to PDC Energy, Inc in June 2012.

