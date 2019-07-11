Optical Cable Co. (NASDAQ:OCC) Short Interest Update

Optical Cable Co. (NASDAQ:OCC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,800 shares, a drop of 19.0% from the May 30th total of 23,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.
OCC stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,968. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Optical Cable has a twelve month low of $3.20 and a twelve month high of $6.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.01.
About Optical Cable
Optical Cable Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber optic and copper data communications cabling and connectivity solutions primarily for the enterprise market in the United States and internationally. The company provides fiber optic cables for high bandwidth transmission of data, video, and voice communications; and copper datacom cables, including unshielded and shielded twisted pair.
