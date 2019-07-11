Onespan (NASDAQ:OSPN) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Onespan (NASDAQ:OSPN) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OneSpan Inc. provides software services. The Company designs and develops security software and e-signature solutions which protects devices and financial transactions from fraud and misuse. It delivers risk analytics, mobile security and authentication services. OneSpan Inc., formerly known as Vasco Data Sec, is based in Chicago, United States. “

Onespan stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,643. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Onespan has a 52-week low of $11.41 and a 52-week high of $21.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $553.75 million, a PE ratio of 39.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 2.06.

Onespan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.16). Onespan had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a positive return on equity of 3.73%. The business had revenue of $47.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Onespan will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Scott Clements acquired 3,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.14 per share, with a total value of $50,197.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director T Kendall Hunt sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total value of $487,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Onespan by 0.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 90,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Onespan by 2.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Onespan by 3.7% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 21,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Onespan by 1.2% in the first quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 76,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Onespan by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 254,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the period. 64.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Onespan Company Profile

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

