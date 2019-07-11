One Stop Systems’ (OSS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Noble Financial

Noble Financial reiterated their buy rating on shares of One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) in a research report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Noble Financial currently has a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on OSS. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zosano Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of One Stop Systems in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.

NASDAQ:OSS traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $1.88. 47,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,514. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.56 million, a P/E ratio of 31.33 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. One Stop Systems has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $4.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.81.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $10.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 million. One Stop Systems had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a positive return on equity of 1.62%. As a group, research analysts predict that One Stop Systems will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Steve D. Cooper purchased 15,000 shares of One Stop Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.74 per share, for a total transaction of $26,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 38.00% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in One Stop Systems stock. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its stake in One Stop Systems Inc (NASDAQ:OSS) by 60.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC owned 0.85% of One Stop Systems worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.13% of the company’s stock.

One Stop Systems Company Profile

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets industrial grade computer systems and components that are based on industry standard computer architectures worldwide. The company offers custom built servers; graphical processing unit compute accelerators; flash arrays; peripheral component interconnect expansion products and adaptors; storage management software; and infrastructure as a service solutions.

