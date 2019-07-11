OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OMN) Short Interest Update

OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OMN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 499,800 shares, an increase of 58.6% from the May 30th total of 315,100 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 418,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OMN. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.57) price target on shares of in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Sidoti downgraded shares of OMNOVA Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vistra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.96.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in OMNOVA Solutions by 6,216.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 943,177 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,914,000 after purchasing an additional 928,246 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in OMNOVA Solutions by 742.4% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 188,743 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 166,337 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in OMNOVA Solutions by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 439,310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after buying an additional 157,912 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OMNOVA Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $1,085,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in OMNOVA Solutions by 79.3% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 202,770 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 89,669 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OMN traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $10.00. 780,804 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,773. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.36. OMNOVA Solutions has a 1-year low of $5.48 and a 1-year high of $10.70. The company has a market capitalization of $446.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.60.

OMNOVA Solutions (NYSE:OMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.10). OMNOVA Solutions had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 33.50%. The business had revenue of $205.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. OMNOVA Solutions’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that OMNOVA Solutions will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About OMNOVA Solutions

OMNOVA Solutions Inc provides specialty solutions and performance materials for various commercial, industrial, and residential end uses in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Its Specialty Solutions segment designs, develops, produces, and markets specialty products for use in various applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings; nonwovens used in hygiene products, filtration, and construction; drilling additives for oil and gas drilling, cementing, and fracking; elastomeric modification of plastic casings and hoses used in household, industrial products, and automobiles; tapes and adhesives; sports surfaces; textile finishes; commercial building refurbishment; new construction; residential cabinets; flooring; ceiling tiles; furnishings; manufactured housing; health care patient; common area furniture; and various industrial films applications.

