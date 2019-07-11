Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Omeros currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Shares of OMER stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.85. 1,089,177 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,794. The stock has a market cap of $728.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 3.05. Omeros has a 1 year low of $10.30 and a 1 year high of $27.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.55.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $21.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.18 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1271.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.62) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Omeros will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Omeros in the first quarter worth $69,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Omeros by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Omeros by 16,167.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 9,862 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Omeros by 28.2% in the first quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 13,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Miramar Capital LLC acquired a new position in Omeros in the fourth quarter worth $192,000. 52.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Omeros

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

