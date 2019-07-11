Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.38 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) to post earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Omeros’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.47) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.29). Omeros posted earnings of ($0.60) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 36.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Omeros will report full year earnings of ($1.51) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.00) to ($0.68). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.86) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.13) to $1.13. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Omeros.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $21.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.62) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1271.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $26.50.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OMER. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omeros by 844.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,112,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,394,000 after buying an additional 994,829 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Omeros by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,912,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,303,000 after buying an additional 632,840 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Omeros in the 4th quarter valued at $879,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omeros by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 144,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after buying an additional 58,731 shares during the period. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Omeros in the 1st quarter valued at $771,000. 52.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OMER traded down $0.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.85. 1,089,177 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,794. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.55. Omeros has a fifty-two week low of $10.30 and a fifty-two week high of $27.00. The firm has a market cap of $728.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 3.05.

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

