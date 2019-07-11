NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) to report $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for NuStar Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the lowest is $0.03. NuStar Energy posted earnings of $0.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 26.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that NuStar Energy will report full-year earnings of ($1.77) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.52) to ($1.15). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $2.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover NuStar Energy.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.18). NuStar Energy had a negative net margin of 10.05% and a positive return on equity of 27.72%. The business had revenue of $486.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

NS has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €47.00 ($54.65) target price on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. NuStar Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

NYSE NS traded up $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $28.45. 192,127 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 441,056. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. NuStar Energy has a 1-year low of $19.81 and a 1-year high of $29.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.46, a PEG ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 1.53.

In other news, Director William E. Greehey bought 68,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,931,968.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NS. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new stake in NuStar Energy in the 1st quarter worth $193,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in NuStar Energy by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,592 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP purchased a new stake in NuStar Energy in the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in NuStar Energy in the 1st quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NuStar Energy in the 1st quarter worth $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.95% of the company’s stock.

NuStar Energy Company Profile

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment transports refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

