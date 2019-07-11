NOW (NYSE:DNOW) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NOW Inc. is a distributor to the energy and industrial sectors. It stocks and sells a comprehensive offering of products for the upstream, midstream, and downstream & industrial market segments. The Company offers stock keeping units, including pipe, valves and valve automation, fittings, instrumentation, mill and industrial supplies, tools, safety supplies, electrical products, drilling and production equipment, fabricated equipment, and industrial paints and coatings. NOW also provides supply chain management solutions to energy and industrial manufacturing companies around the world. It operates primarily under the DistributionNOW and Wilson Export brands. NOW Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

DNOW traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.41. 780,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 705,654. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 37.25 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.87. NOW has a 1 year low of $10.36 and a 1 year high of $18.56.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $785.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.54 million. NOW had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that NOW will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of NOW by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,199 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in shares of NOW by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NOW during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NOW during the 1st quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of NOW during the 1st quarter worth $113,000.

NOW Company Profile

NOW Inc distributes energy and industrial products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; and pipes, valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical products, instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as applied products and applications, such as artificial lift systems, coatings, and other expendable items.

