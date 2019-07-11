Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $30.48

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $30.48 and last traded at $30.50, with a volume of 166974 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.92.

JWN has been the subject of several research reports. Gordon Haskett raised Nordstrom from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.71 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €21.00 ($24.42) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hammerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Nordstrom presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.11.

The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.65.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.20). Nordstrom had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 58.16%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.69%.

In other Nordstrom news, insider Peter E. Nordstrom sold 3,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total transaction of $109,714.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,530,989 shares in the company, valued at $82,155,902.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christine Deputy sold 4,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.59, for a total transaction of $156,823.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,957,225.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAM Holding AG increased its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 138.4% in the 1st quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 22,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 13,226 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Nordstrom by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 749,087 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,915,000 after acquiring an additional 163,000 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Nordstrom by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 23,287 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 3,699 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Nordstrom by 24.2% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 179,472 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,965,000 after acquiring an additional 35,024 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Nordstrom by 1.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 45,234 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.30% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

