Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nomad Foods Ltd. manufactures and distributes frozen foods primarily in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France and Norway. The Company’s portfolio of frozen food brands includes Birds Eye, Iglo and Findus. Nomad Foods Ltd. is headquartered in Feltham, the United Kingdom. “

NOMD has been the subject of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Tricida in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a buy rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson began coverage on Nomad Foods in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered Zumiez from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. TheStreet lowered Twin Disc from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Barrick Gold to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.14.

NYSE NOMD traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $22.03. 985,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,079,702. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.21. Nomad Foods has a 12 month low of $15.87 and a 12 month high of $22.67. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 5.83%. The business had revenue of $617.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Nomad Foods’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Nomad Foods will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 0.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,882,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,998,000 after acquiring an additional 51,946 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 3.2% during the first quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 6,369,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,255,000 after acquiring an additional 195,408 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 11.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,137,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,601,000 after acquiring an additional 410,823 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 11.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,988,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,558,000 after acquiring an additional 401,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods during the fourth quarter worth $60,166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

