Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. Acquires 73,476 Shares of BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) Stock

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) major shareholder Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. purchased 73,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,335,058.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Shares of NYSE BXC opened at $20.39 on Thursday. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.88 and a 12 month high of $43.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.14.
BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The construction company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter. BlueLinx had a negative return on equity of 606.34% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. The business had revenue of $638.70 million for the quarter.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Zagg from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. TheStreet lowered Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th.
BlueLinx Company Profile
BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes building and industrial products in the United States. It distributes structural products, including plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce, and other wood products primarily used for structural support, walls, and flooring in construction projects; and specialty products comprising engineered wood, moulding, siding, cedar, metal, and insulation products.
Read More: What is a Futures Contract?
Receive News & Ratings for BlueLinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlueLinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.