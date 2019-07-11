Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. Acquires 73,476 Shares of BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) Stock

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) major shareholder Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. purchased 73,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,335,058.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE BXC opened at $20.39 on Thursday. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.88 and a 12 month high of $43.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.14.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The construction company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter. BlueLinx had a negative return on equity of 606.34% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. The business had revenue of $638.70 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Equitec Specialists LLC raised its stake in BlueLinx by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Equitec Specialists LLC now owns 122,781 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 11,128 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in BlueLinx by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 12,974 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in BlueLinx by 150.8% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 348,555 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,286,000 after purchasing an additional 209,555 shares during the period. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC raised its stake in BlueLinx by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC now owns 378,842 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,092,000 after purchasing an additional 37,569 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in BlueLinx by 398.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,859 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the period. 82.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlueLinx Company Profile

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes building and industrial products in the United States. It distributes structural products, including plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce, and other wood products primarily used for structural support, walls, and flooring in construction projects; and specialty products comprising engineered wood, moulding, siding, cedar, metal, and insulation products.

