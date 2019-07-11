Nestlé (VTX:NESN) Given a CHF 88 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 88 target price on Nestlé (VTX:NESN) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NESN. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.27) target price on shares of Ten Entertainment Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set an underperform rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 2,280 ($29.79) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 115 price target on Nestlé and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €28.60 ($33.26) price target on Hapag-Lloyd and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of CHF 101.83.

Nestlé has a 12 month low of CHF 73.34 and a 12 month high of CHF 86.40.

Nestle SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company. The Company’s segments are Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa (EMENA); Zone Americas (AMS); Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa (AOA); Nestle Waters; Nestle Nutrition, and Other Businesses. The Company operates in the United States, Greater China Region, Switzerland and Rest of the World.

