Morgan Stanley Analysts Give Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) a $130.00 Price Target

Morgan Stanley set a $130.00 price target on Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) in a research report report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern to $237.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup set a $20.00 price target on shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Acceleron Pharma from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Sogou in a report on Monday, April 1st. They issued an underperform rating and a $5.60 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $204.47.

Shares of NYSE:NSC traded up $3.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $201.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,374,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,586,523. Norfolk Southern has a 52 week low of $138.65 and a 52 week high of $211.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $52.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.32.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.34. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 24.10% and a return on equity of 17.80%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman James A. Squires sold 3,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.71, for a total value of $619,043.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.57, for a total transaction of $511,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,919 shares in the company, valued at $2,642,839.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NSC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $400,313,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,875,360 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,845,606,000 after buying an additional 2,123,713 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,333,967 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,370,644,000 after buying an additional 1,592,303 shares in the last quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 18,679.2% during the 1st quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 491,076 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 488,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,577,738 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $235,929,000 after buying an additional 467,131 shares in the last quarter. 72.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

