Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $220.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company's stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $189.18.

MCO traded up $1.89 on Wednesday, hitting $201.66. The company had a trading volume of 579,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,526. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.50. Moody’s has a 1-year low of $129.26 and a 1-year high of $202.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.70, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $38.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.26.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.19. Moody’s had a return on equity of 281.55% and a net margin of 29.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Moody’s will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.06%.

In related news, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total value of $1,488,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,794 shares in the company, valued at $42,231,097.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 55,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.23, for a total value of $10,099,551.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 275,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,243,726.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 147,854 shares of company stock valued at $27,854,940 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 15.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,583,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $829,991,000 after purchasing an additional 620,741 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its position in Moody’s by 1.1% in the first quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 59,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,794,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new stake in Moody’s in the first quarter valued at $106,236,000. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC grew its position in Moody’s by 5.0% in the first quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC now owns 8,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Moody’s by 115.1% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 2,717 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

