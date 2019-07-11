Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) CRO Sells $20,495.30 in Stock

Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) CRO Cedric Pech sold 134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.95, for a total transaction of $20,495.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Cedric Pech also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 10th, Cedric Pech sold 29,809 shares of Mongodb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total transaction of $5,391,255.74.

NASDAQ MDB opened at $157.23 on Thursday. Mongodb Inc has a one year low of $52.30 and a one year high of $184.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The firm has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.41 and a beta of 0.16.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02. Mongodb had a negative net margin of 39.68% and a negative return on equity of 44.47%. The business had revenue of $89.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.43) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 78.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Mongodb Inc will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MDB shares. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Canaccord Genuity set a $52.00 target price on shares of Zillow Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. KeyCorp set a $20.00 target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Iqvia in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.15.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Mongodb during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mongodb by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in Mongodb by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mongodb during the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Mongodb by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. 65.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mongodb

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

