Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Middlesex Water Company treats, stores and distributes water for residential, commercial, industrial and fire prevention purposes. “

Get Middlesex Water alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MSEX. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a buy rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. BidaskClub raised Winmark from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Shares of MSEX traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.17. 44,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,969. Middlesex Water has a 52 week low of $42.34 and a 52 week high of $63.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.70 and a beta of 0.35.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 25.05%. The business had revenue of $30.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.00 million. Analysts forecast that Middlesex Water will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Lorrie Beth Ginegaw sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.48, for a total transaction of $39,962.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,292.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert K. Fullagar sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.39, for a total value of $30,695.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,641. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,782 shares of company stock worth $414,470 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Middlesex Water by 7.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,766,000 after acquiring an additional 17,275 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Middlesex Water by 27.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,517,000 after purchasing an additional 24,814 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Middlesex Water in the first quarter valued at approximately $577,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Middlesex Water by 33.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 16,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 4,087 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in Middlesex Water by 17.8% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 70,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,927,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the period. 54.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Middlesex Water Company Profile

Middlesex Water Company, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment engages in collecting, treating, and distributing water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers in parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.

See Also: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Middlesex Water (MSEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Middlesex Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middlesex Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.