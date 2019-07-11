Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mercantile Bank Corporation serves businesses and consumers across Grand Rapids and Kent County with a full range of mortgage, lending, deposit and checking products and services in a friendly, hometown banking environment. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MBWM. ValuEngine cut Zumiez from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. BidaskClub raised Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday, May 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the stock. Mercantile Bank has a consensus rating of Sell and an average price target of $38.17.

NASDAQ:MBWM traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.84. 26,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,317. Mercantile Bank has a one year low of $26.40 and a one year high of $38.28. The company has a market cap of $523.40 million, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 25.74%. The firm had revenue of $37.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.67 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Mercantile Bank will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,242,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,115,000 after buying an additional 106,271 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 3.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. 54.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mercantile Bank

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

