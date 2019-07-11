Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Cut to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

NASDAQ MEDP traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $62.64. 7,711 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 542,172. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.26. Medpace has a twelve month low of $43.78 and a twelve month high of $71.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.56.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Medpace had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $200.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Medpace will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Medpace during the 2nd quarter worth $12,980,000. First National Bank of Omaha bought a new position in Medpace during the 2nd quarter worth $798,000. Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in Medpace by 75.2% during the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 106,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,949,000 after acquiring an additional 45,592 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Medpace by 105.6% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 6,101 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Medpace by 6,709.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 36,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

