Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Cut to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Iqvia in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a market perform rating for the company. ValuEngine cut Zumiez from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. TheStreet cut Zumiez from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Shopify from $208.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut W. R. Grace & Co from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $61.25.
NASDAQ MEDP traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $62.64. 7,711 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 542,172. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.26. Medpace has a twelve month low of $43.78 and a twelve month high of $71.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.56.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Medpace during the 2nd quarter worth $12,980,000. First National Bank of Omaha bought a new position in Medpace during the 2nd quarter worth $798,000. Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in Medpace by 75.2% during the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 106,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,949,000 after acquiring an additional 45,592 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Medpace by 105.6% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 6,101 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Medpace by 6,709.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 36,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.70% of the company’s stock.
About Medpace
Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.
Further Reading: What Are Cryptocurrencies?
Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.