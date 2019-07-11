McDermott International (NYSE:MDR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of McDermott International Inc (NYSE:MDR) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 11,265,725 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 132% from the previous session’s volume of 4,857,761 shares.The stock last traded at $10.51 and had previously closed at $9.31.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. McDermott International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.62 and a beta of 3.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.77.

McDermott International (NYSE:MDR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. McDermott International had a negative net margin of 33.44% and a negative return on equity of 5.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 263.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Equities analysts expect that McDermott International Inc will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McDermott International by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,200,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $138,654,000 after purchasing an additional 109,088 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of McDermott International by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,234,912 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,399,000 after purchasing an additional 269,091 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDermott International by 274.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,101,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274,013 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of McDermott International in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,301,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of McDermott International by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,609,962 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,417,000 after purchasing an additional 245,385 shares during the last quarter. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About McDermott International (NYSE:MDR)

McDermott International, Inc provides engineering, procurement, construction and installation, and technology solutions to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through five segments: North, Central and South America; Europe, Africa, Russia and Caspian; the Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Technology.

