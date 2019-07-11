McDermott International (NYSE:MDR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of McDermott International Inc (NYSE:MDR) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 11,265,725 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 132% from the previous session’s volume of 4,857,761 shares.The stock last traded at $10.51 and had previously closed at $9.31.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. McDermott International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.62 and a beta of 3.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.77.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McDermott International by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,200,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $138,654,000 after purchasing an additional 109,088 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of McDermott International by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,234,912 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,399,000 after purchasing an additional 269,091 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDermott International by 274.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,101,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274,013 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of McDermott International in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,301,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of McDermott International by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,609,962 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,417,000 after purchasing an additional 245,385 shares during the last quarter. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About McDermott International (NYSE:MDR)
McDermott International, Inc provides engineering, procurement, construction and installation, and technology solutions to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through five segments: North, Central and South America; Europe, Africa, Russia and Caspian; the Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Technology.
