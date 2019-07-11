Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $54.53 Million

Equities research analysts expect Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) to announce $54.53 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Materialise’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $54.66 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $54.39 million. Materialise posted sales of $52.55 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Materialise will report full year sales of $223.03 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $222.06 million to $224.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $251.05 million, with estimates ranging from $249.76 million to $252.34 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Materialise.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). Materialise had a return on equity of 2.39% and a net margin of 1.56%. The business had revenue of $52.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.51 million.

Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $18.69.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Materialise during the 1st quarter valued at about $173,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its position in shares of Materialise by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 3,105,877 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,887,000 after acquiring an additional 886,455 shares during the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Materialise by 294.1% during the 1st quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 39,499 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 29,477 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Materialise during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,413,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG lifted its position in Materialise by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 215,192 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,310,000 after buying an additional 4,461 shares during the last quarter. 21.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTLS traded up $0.42 on Thursday, hitting $18.72. 4,258 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,553. Materialise has a fifty-two week low of $11.16 and a fifty-two week high of $22.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.53. The company has a market capitalization of $958.55 million, a PE ratio of 257.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.50.

About Materialise

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Materialise Software segment offers proprietary software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

