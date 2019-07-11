Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Hits New 1-Year High at $152.20

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $152.20 and last traded at $151.75, with a volume of 12860 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $149.68.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Masimo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of KLA-Tencor in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $134.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Winmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Masimo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.25.

The company has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 50.38, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $142.62.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $231.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.67 million. Masimo had a net margin of 22.49% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Masimo news, Director Steven Barker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 76,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,436,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.14, for a total transaction of $15,014,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 239,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,919,643.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 186,242 shares of company stock worth $27,360,053. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Masimo by 60.8% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 8,899 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 3,366 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in shares of Masimo by 0.7% in the second quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 25,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,825,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Masimo by 7.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,178,808 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $577,845,000 after buying an additional 289,246 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp raised its position in shares of Masimo by 8.7% in the first quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 25,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,457,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Masimo by 0.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,123,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 83.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

