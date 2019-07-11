Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Neutral”

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $138.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 2.75% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $111.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Twitter from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$18.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.36.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Shares of MAR traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $141.90. 1,014,381 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,827,846. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $133.32. Marriott International has a 52 week low of $100.62 and a 52 week high of $142.90. The stock has a market cap of $47.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.26.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.07. Marriott International had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 97.68%. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marriott International will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director George Munoz sold 3,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.20, for a total value of $429,185.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,454,824. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Margaret M. Mccarthy purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $130.83 per share, for a total transaction of $261,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,660. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,004 shares of company stock worth $10,676,926. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAR. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Marriott International by 1.4% during the first quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in Marriott International by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in Marriott International by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 4,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Marriott International by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Marriott International by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 4,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 62.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

See Also: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.