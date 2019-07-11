Macquarie Downgrades Alcoa (NYSE:AA) to Neutral

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) was downgraded by Macquarie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $25.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $34.00. Macquarie’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.11% from the company’s current price.

AA has been the topic of several other reports. Gabelli lowered shares of KEYW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.75 ($10.17) price target on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.27) price target on shares of BT Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Diplomat Pharmacy from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Zogenix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alcoa has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.69.

Get Alcoa alerts:

AA stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,322,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,625,911. Alcoa has a 52 week low of $20.82 and a 52 week high of $48.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 6.28, a PEG ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.38.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Alcoa had a positive return on equity of 6.75% and a negative net margin of 0.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alcoa will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 143.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Alcoa by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 249,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,024,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Alcoa by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Alcoa by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers National Bank acquired a new position in Alcoa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corporation produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum segments. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

Read More: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.