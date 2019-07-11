Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Given a GBX 58 Price Target by HSBC Analysts

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) has been given a GBX 58 ($0.76) price objective by stock analysts at HSBC in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. HSBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.42% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of OceanaGold in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Barclays raised their target price on Brown-Forman from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Davy Research raised Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 55 ($0.72) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Lenovo Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 70.69 ($0.92).

Shares of LON LLOY traded down GBX 0.21 ($0.00) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 57.76 ($0.75). 107,266,519 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,650,000. Lloyds Banking Group has a twelve month low of GBX 49.52 ($0.65) and a twelve month high of GBX 66.79 ($0.87). The company has a market cap of $40.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 57.75.

In other news, insider George Culmer sold 83,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 58 ($0.76), for a total value of £48,476.98 ($63,343.76). Also, insider Stuart Sinclair bought 362,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 61 ($0.80) per share, for a total transaction of £221,225.04 ($289,069.70).

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

