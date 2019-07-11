Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) Earns Market Perform Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a C$33.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets set a $275.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €117.00 ($136.05) target price on shares of Siemens and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$70.00 to C$65.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$28.33.

Shares of LSPD traded up C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$40.23. 116,283 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,245. Lightspeed POS has a 52 week low of C$18.05 and a 52 week high of C$43.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$32.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.33.

Lightspeed POS Inc, a commerce-enabling software company, primarily sells software as a service to retailers, restaurants, and e-commerce companies. The company's commerce platform enables the handling of point of sale and omnichannel transactions, as well as the management of inventory, customer preferences, sales, and analytics.

