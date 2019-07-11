Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) Short Interest Down 21.5% in June

Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,542,500 shares, a drop of 21.5% from the May 30th total of 1,965,000 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 414,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

NYSE LSI traded down $0.72 during trading on Thursday, hitting $100.16. The stock had a trading volume of 640,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,686. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.37. Life Storage has a one year low of $88.92 and a one year high of $102.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.39.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $136.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.41 million. Life Storage had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 37.37%. Life Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Life Storage will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.60%.

In other Life Storage news, Director Arthur L. Havener, Jr. sold 598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total transaction of $57,270.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,340.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LSI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Life Storage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,902,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Life Storage by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 924,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,944,000 after buying an additional 296,148 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Life Storage by 122.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 161,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,050,000 after purchasing an additional 89,272 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Life Storage by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 167,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,607,000 after purchasing an additional 67,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Life Storage by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 259,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,659,000 after purchasing an additional 64,224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LSI. Raymond James cut First Midwest Bancorp to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine raised Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Evercore ISI downgraded Prologis from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Life Storage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.00.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 750 storage facilities in 28 states and Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

