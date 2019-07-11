Leoni (ETR:LEO) PT Set at €14.00 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €14.00 ($16.28) target price on Leoni (ETR:LEO) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LEO. Oddo Bhf set a €23.60 ($27.44) price target on shares of RWE and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €60.00 ($69.77) price target on shares of ADO Properties and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. HSBC cut shares of easyJet to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €14.50 ($16.86) price target on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €19.84 ($23.06).

Get Leoni alerts:

LEO traded down €0.43 ($0.50) on Wednesday, reaching €13.16 ($15.30). The company had a trading volume of 401,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,504. Leoni has a 1 year low of €12.68 ($14.74) and a 1 year high of €45.27 ($52.64). The company has a market cap of $429.92 million and a PE ratio of -4.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €13.83.

LEONI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides products, solutions, and services for energy and data management in the automotive sector and other industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Wiring Systems, and Wire & Cable Solutions. The Wiring Systems division provides complete wiring systems and customized cable harnesses for the motor vehicle industry.

Further Reading: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Leoni Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leoni and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.