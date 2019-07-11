LBRY Credits (LBC) Reaches Market Cap of $5.05 Million

LBRY Credits (CURRENCY:LBC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. Over the last week, LBRY Credits has traded 23.7% lower against the dollar. LBRY Credits has a total market capitalization of $5.05 million and approximately $18,599.00 worth of LBRY Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LBRY Credits coin can now be bought for about $0.0201 or 0.00000179 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Upbit, Trade By Trade and Poloniex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002936 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.18 or 0.00285221 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008857 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.01398367 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0877 or 0.00000777 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00128816 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00024418 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000981 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

LBRY Credits Coin Profile

LBRY Credits’ launch date was July 6th, 2016. LBRY Credits’ total supply is 618,151,905 coins and its circulating supply is 250,687,958 coins. LBRY Credits’ official Twitter account is @lbryio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LBRY Credits is /r/lbry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for LBRY Credits is lbry.io

LBRY Credits Coin Trading

LBRY Credits can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade By Trade, Poloniex, Bittrex, Cryptopia and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LBRY Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LBRY Credits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LBRY Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

