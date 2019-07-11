KUN Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $826.00 (KUN)

KUN (CURRENCY:KUN) traded 12.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 10th. KUN has a total market capitalization of $14,002.00 and $826.00 worth of KUN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, KUN has traded 17.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One KUN token can currently be bought for about $7.00 or 0.00060080 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003005 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.73 or 0.00271216 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008548 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.12 or 0.01573599 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0926 or 0.00000791 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.59 or 0.00133233 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00025621 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000870 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

KUN Profile

KUN’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,000 tokens. KUN’s official Twitter account is @KunaExchange . KUN’s official website is kun.kuna.io

Buying and Selling KUN

KUN can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kuna. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KUN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KUN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KUN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

