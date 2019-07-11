Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. is a bio-technology company. It discovers and develops molecule therapeutics and medicines such as protein homeostasis for autoimmune disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of KZR-616 which is in clinical stage. Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

Separately, William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:KZR traded down $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,748. The company has a quick ratio of 21.81, a current ratio of 21.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Kezar Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $6.10 and a fifty-two week high of $36.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.86 million and a P/E ratio of -3.18.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40). Equities research analysts forecast that Kezar Life Sciences will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Kezar Life Sciences by 131,900.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,638 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Kezar Life Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Kezar Life Sciences by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 245,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,804,000 after buying an additional 4,486 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Kezar Life Sciences by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 56,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 4,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Kezar Life Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.88% of the company’s stock.

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate, KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in lupus and lupus nephritis.

