KeyCorp Lowers Celanese (NYSE:CE) Price Target to $124.00

Celanese (NYSE:CE) had its price objective lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $125.00 to $124.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.73% from the company’s current price. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Celanese’s Q2 2019 earnings at $2.35 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $10.20 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $11.40 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Nomura boosted their price objective on Twitter from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Green Brick Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Vertical Research downgraded Domtar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Waters from $211.00 to $209.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Celanese has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.75.

Shares of CE stock traded up $0.93 on Tuesday, reaching $105.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,536,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,109,061. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.99. Celanese has a 12 month low of $82.91 and a 12 month high of $119.29.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.13. Celanese had a return on equity of 39.76% and a net margin of 16.89%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.79 EPS. Celanese’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Celanese will post 10.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John K. Wulff sold 9,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.32, for a total transaction of $993,836.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,152,535.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acima Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Celanese by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Celanese by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Celanese by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Celanese by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Celanese by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

