Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

KALU has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. BidaskClub raised Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Kaiser Aluminum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.60.

Get Kaiser Aluminum alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ KALU traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $91.70. 8,146 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,067. Kaiser Aluminum has a 1-year low of $83.29 and a 1-year high of $119.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.69.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.02. Kaiser Aluminum had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 5.90%. The business had revenue of $395.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Kaiser Aluminum will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kaiser Aluminum news, VP Mark Krouse sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.44, for a total value of $102,784.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Keith Harvey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.88, for a total value of $97,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,050 shares of company stock valued at $1,083,105. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Kaiser Aluminum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 3,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 881.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349 shares during the period. 97.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kaiser Aluminum

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

Featured Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Kaiser Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaiser Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.